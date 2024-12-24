OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are launching in India on January 7. Ahead of the launch, here's a look at the top features of the two flagship smartphones.

After building up the suspense for its flagship OnePlus 13 series, the company has finally confirmed that the two premium phones; OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13 will be making their debut in India soon. While OnePlus 13 has already made its debut in China, the 13R will first be launched in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the launch of two new devices, we take a look at their expected specifications and pricing.

OnePlus 13 expected specifications: OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and the world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The OnePlus 13 includes a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a Sony LYT 808 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX612 front-facing camera.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with an impressive AnTuTu score of 3.18 million. The device supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance. It also includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the optical sensor seen on the OnePlus 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also supports 50W wireless charging and includes compatibility with magnetic charging.

OnePlus 13 price (expected): OnePlus 13 starts at 4,499 Yuan (around ₹53,000) in China, a 200 Yuan price hike from its predecessor, for the base variant and goes up to 5299 Yuan (around ₹62,500) for the top-end variant. Similarly, the phone is likely to receive a price bump from the ₹64,999 starting price from last year.

OnePlus 13R expected specifications: OnePlus 13R is likely to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by last year's flagship processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and boast up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For optics, the phone could feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide and another 50MP sensor. On the front, there could be a 16MP shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls.

The phone is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery and support 80W of SUPERVOOC fast charging. It will run on OnePlus's latest OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.