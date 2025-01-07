LIVE UPDATES

OnePlus 13 India Launch LIVE: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R and OnePlus Buds Pro 3 to debut soon

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2025, 07:39 PM IST

OnePlus 13 India Launch LIVE: OnePlus is launching its OnePlus 13 series on January 7, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, improved cameras and larger batteries. The OnePlus 13R will offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and enhanced features. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will also debut in Sapphire Blue.