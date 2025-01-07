OnePlus 13 India Launch LIVE: Welcome to our live blog for the much-awaited launch of the OnePlus 13 series! The flagship smartphones will be unveiled today, January 7, at 9 PM IST. OnePlus is set to introduce impressive upgrades, including a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, enhanced waterproofing, a revamped design, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and better cameras.
The OnePlus 13 could boast a massive 6,000mAh battery, 100W fast charging, and a stunning 6.82-inch AMOLED display, while the OnePlus 13R is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, improved camera setup, and a 16MP front camera. The launch event will be streamed live on OnePlus’ official YouTube channel.
In addition to the phones, OnePlus is also launching the Buds Pro 3 in a new Sapphire Blue colorway, with features like spatial audio, 43-hour battery life, and advanced noise cancellation.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the details, specifications, and price information of these new devices.
OnePlus 13 India Launch LIVE: Let’s dive into the OnePlus 13. This smartphone is expected to feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display, 4500 nits brightness, and the world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating.
OnePlus 13 India Launch LIVE: The wait is over! Join us tonight as OnePlus will launch its flagship devices—the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R.
In addition to the phones, OnePlus is also launching the Buds Pro 3 in a new Sapphire Blue colourway.
Stay tuned for all the exciting details on features, specs, and pricing. The event starts at 9 PM IST!