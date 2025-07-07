OnePlus 13 to be available for under ₹60,000 during Amazon Prime Day sale: Here's how the offer works

Amazon Prime Day sale is around the corner and OnePlus has announced special offers on its devices for the upcoming event. The biggest discount, however, is on the flagship OnePlus 13 which will be available for an effective price of under ₹60,000 during the Prime Day sale.

OnePlus 13 offer during Prime Day sale: To recap, the OnePlus 13 was launched at a price of ₹69,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹76,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB variant.

During the Prime Day sale, however, OnePlus 13 is getting a price cut and will be listed at a price of ₹64,999. Moreover, the OnePlus flagship is also getting a ₹5,000 bank discount on ‘select’ bank cards which will take the effective price of the device to ₹59,999.

There will also be an option to avail 9 months of no-cost EMI but we don't know for now which bank cards this discount and EMI offer will apply to.

Apart from OnePlus 13, there is also an offer on the OnePlus 13s which is getting a ₹5,000 bank discount that takes the effective starting price of the device to ₹49,999.

OnePlus 13 specifications: OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch 120Hz ProXDR LPTO 4.1 AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness (1,600 nits in high brightness mode). Moving away from the curved display of its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 features a quad-curved display with Ceramic Glass protection on top.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with support for 12/16/24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

As for optics, the phone features a triple 50-megapixel camera setup with Hasselblad branding, including a Sony LYT-808 primary shooter, a Sony LYT 600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor ultra-wide-angle shooter. While the primary and telephoto lenses support both OIS and EIS, the ultra-wide-angle lens only offers EIS. On the front, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 shooter for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 13 runs on the latest OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and the company is promising 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates with the smartphone.

It comes with an ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the optical sensor seen on the OnePlus 12. The new smartphone also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings which means the OnePlus 13 can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes and high-temperature water jets.

Should you buy OnePlus 13 for ₹ 59,999? I reviewed the OnePlus 13 back in January and at that point it stood out as the most complete phone under ₹70,000. While there have been many new launches since then, the OnePlus 13 still looks like a steal deal under ₹60k due to its LTPO display, flagship processor, a complete camera setup, IP68/IP69 ratings and great build quality.