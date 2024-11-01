OnePlus and iQOO recently launched their flagship devices in China, unveiling two of the most anticipated phone launches of recent weeks. Beyond sharing the same processor, both models also feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, a triple camera setup, a battery capacity exceeding 6,000mAh, and more. Here’s a look at the price and specifications of the iQOO 13 and OnePlus 13 side by side.

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Which one is better?

OnePlus 13 specifications:

OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and the world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating.

On the optics front, the OnePlus 13 includes a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a Sony LYT 808 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX612 front-facing camera.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with an impressive AnTuTu score of 3.18 million. The device supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance. It also includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the optical sensor seen on the OnePlus 12.

The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also supports 50W wireless charging and includes compatibility with magnetic charging.

iQOO 13 specifications:

iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch 2K+ 144Hz BOE Q10 LTPO AMOLED display, offering a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, and 2592Hz high-frequency dimming.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and Adreno 830 GPU, the iQOO 13 supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs Android 15 out of the box, based on OriginOS 5.0 in China and Funtouch OS 15 for India and global markets.

On the optics front, the iQOO 13 features a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP front-facing camera.

The device is equipped with a 6,150mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. It also upgrades from last year’s optical fingerprint sensor to an ultrasonic sensor.

Price:

iQOO 13 starts at a price of 3999 yuan (almost ₹47,000) for the standard 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and goes up to 5199 yuan (almost ₹61,000) for the top end 16GB RAM/ 1TB storage model.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 13 starts at a price of 4,499 yuan (almost ₹53,150) for the 12GB RAM/256GB RAM model and goes up to 5999 yuan for the 24GB RAM/1TB model.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!