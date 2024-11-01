OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Which is the better Snapdragon 8 Elite powered flagship?
Recently launched in China, OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 share key features like Snapdragon 8 Elite processors and triple cameras. The OnePlus 13 includes a 6,000mAh battery and 100W fast charging, while iQOO 13 has a 6,150mAh battery with 120W capabilities.
OnePlus and iQOO recently launched their flagship devices in China, unveiling two of the most anticipated phone launches of recent weeks. Beyond sharing the same processor, both models also feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, a triple camera setup, a battery capacity exceeding 6,000mAh, and more. Here’s a look at the price and specifications of the iQOO 13 and OnePlus 13 side by side.