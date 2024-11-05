OnePlus 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Price, display, battery, processor and more compared
The Realme GT 7 Pro, debuting in China, boasts a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 6,500mAh battery. It rivals the OnePlus 13, which has a slightly larger display and higher camera specs, but at a higher price, with both devices set for an Indian launch soon.
Realme GT 7 Pro recently launched in China, featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a mammoth 6,500mAh battery. With many similarities between the GT 7 Pro and its counterpart from OnePlus (another Oppo sub-brand), we compare the specifications and prices of the OnePlus 13 and Realme GT 7 Pro to determine which Snapdragon 8 Elite phone offers a better value.