The Realme GT 7 Pro, debuting in China, boasts a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 6,500mAh battery. It rivals the OnePlus 13, which has a slightly larger display and higher camera specs, but at a higher price, with both devices set for an Indian launch soon.

Realme GT 7 Pro recently launched in China, featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a mammoth 6,500mAh battery. With many similarities between the GT 7 Pro and its counterpart from OnePlus (another Oppo sub-brand), we compare the specifications and prices of the OnePlus 13 and Realme GT 7 Pro to determine which Snapdragon 8 Elite phone offers a better value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications: The Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO curved AMOLED display, boasting a peak brightness of 6,000 nits and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, a 2,600Hz instant touch sampling rate, a 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 2600Hz PWM dimming.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Realme GT 7 Pro offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 14, with the company promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches for this device. It features a large 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the GT 7 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there’s a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The GT 7 Pro aligns with recent trend among Chinese flagship phones, featuring an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor rather than an optical one. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

OnePlus 13 specifications: OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and the world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The OnePlus 13 includes a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a Sony LYT 808 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX612 front-facing camera.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with an impressive AnTuTu score of 3.18 million. The device supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance. It also includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the optical sensor seen on the OnePlus 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also supports 50W wireless charging and includes compatibility with magnetic charging.

OnePlus 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro price: Realme GT 7 Pro is among the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Elite phones in the market right now with a starting price of 3699 Yuan (around ₹44,000) and goes up to 4799 Yuan (around ₹57,000) for the top end variant.

OnePlus 13, on the other hand, starts at 4,499 Yuan (around ₹53,000), a 200 Yuan price hike from its predecessor, for the base variant and goes up to 5299 Yuan (around ₹62,500) for the top end variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}