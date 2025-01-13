OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which is the better Android flagship in 2025?

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13 in India, competing with Samsung's Galaxy S24. The OnePlus 13 features a quad-curved 6.82-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a 6,000mAh battery. It promises 4 years of OS updates, while Samsung offers 7 years of updates.

OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus 13 smartphone in India, bringing competition to the existing flagship lineups from other major smartphone makers like Samsung and Apple. With OnePlus 13 and Samsung's Galaxy S24 running on Android ecosystem, the biggest question is if Chinese smartphone maker has finally managed to surpass its Korean rival? Here's a comprehensive comparison of specs, price and colour variants of both the phones.

OnePlus 13 specifications: OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch 120Hz ProXDR LPTO 4.1 AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness (1,600 nits in high brightness mode). Moving away from the curved display of its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 features a quad-curved display with Ceramic Glass protection on top.

The new OnePlus flagship is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with support for 12/16/24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. OnePlus is launching new magnetic cases for the OnePlus 13 and a compatible AIRVOOC magnetic charger for iPhone-like MagSafe charging.

OnePlus 13 features a triple 50-megapixel camera setup with Hasselblad branding, including a Sony LYT-808 primary shooter, a Sony LYT 600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor ultra-wide-angle shooter. While the primary and telephoto lenses support both OIS and EIS, the ultra-wide-angle lens only offers EIS. On the front, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 shooter for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 13 runs on the latest OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and the company is promising 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates with the smartphone.

The new OnePlus flagship comes with an ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the optical sensor seen on the OnePlus 12. The new smartphone also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings which means the OnePlus 13 can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes and high-temperature water jets from all directions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications: Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front. Notably, the Galaxy S24 is the only phone among the three to come with an LTPO panel, meaning it can adjust the screen refresh rate from 1-120Hz based on the app running.

The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor with Xclipse 940 GPU. It comes with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports up to 25W fast charging.

Galaxy S24 features a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens and 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It features a 12MP shooter on the front.

OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Price comparison Galaxy S24 is available in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colour variants. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S24 is priced at ₹79,999 while the 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant is priced at RS 89,999 in India.

OnePlus 13 has got a steep price hike from last year and starts at a price of ₹69,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, ₹71,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB variant and ₹84,999 for the 24GB RAM/1TB storage model.

Which is the better flagship phone in 2024? Until last year, OnePlus lost out to Samsung due to a lack of waterproof rating and slower optical sensor. However, with this year's OnePlus 13, the company has fixed these problems by adding IP68 +IP69 rating and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

In all other departments as well, OnePlus 13 punches above its weight with a quad curved AMOLED display, massive 6,000 mAh battery, 100W wired and 50W fast charging and much faster Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, Samsung does have a longer 7 years of promised OS updates compared to 4 years by OnePlus.