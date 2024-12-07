Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePuls 13: Which will be the best Android flagship of 2025? Check full comparison
OnePlus 13 is set to launch with a robust feature set, including a high-resolution display and powerful camera system. However, it will face stiff competition from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which may offer better durability and superior camera technology at a higher price point.
For years, OnePlus has tried to chip in at Samsung's dominance as the best Android smartphone maker out there. While OnePlus phones have been quite close to being best Android devices out there, they still lacked in many crucial departments. For instance, the OnePlus 12 launched at the start of this year came with an IP64 rating, optical in-display fingerprint scanner and 4 years of OS updates. However, OnePlus has fixed a lot of these issues with the OnePlus 13 which could be the first ever truly flagship phone from the Chinese smartphone maker and may finally rival the top of the line smartphones from Samsung.