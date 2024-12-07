For years, OnePlus has tried to chip in at Samsung's dominance as the best Android smartphone maker out there. While OnePlus phones have been quite close to being best Android devices out there, they still lacked in many crucial departments. For instance, the OnePlus 12 launched at the start of this year came with an IP64 rating, optical in-display fingerprint scanner and 4 years of OS updates. However, OnePlus has fixed a lot of these issues with the OnePlus 13 which could be the first ever truly flagship phone from the Chinese smartphone maker and may finally rival the top of the line smartphones from Samsung.

OnePlus 13 expected specifications:

Going by the China specifications, OnePlus 13 should feature a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and the world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating.

The OnePlus 13 includes a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT 808 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX612 front-facing camera.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with an impressive AnTuTu score of 3.18 million. The device supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance. It also includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the optical sensor seen on the OnePlus 12.

The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also supports 50W wireless charging and includes compatibility with magnetic charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely retain the same titanium frame as last year, making it one of the most durable phones in the market. OnePlus 13, on the other hand, is likely to feature a aluminum frame which while being durable has got nothing on titanium.

The phone is likely to come with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Gorilla Glass Armor protection that should provide a less reflective and more durable display compared to the OnePlus 13.

While both OnePlus 13 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra should come with at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Samsung phone could have an edge owing to the faster transfer speed. Galaxy S25 Ultra has been rumored to come with UFS 4.04 which could provide double the transfer speeds compared to the UFS 4.0 storage on the OnePlus 13.

Current rumors suggest that Galaxy S25 Ultra could come with the same triple camera setup as its predecessor, meaning the presence of a 200MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom and 50MP periscope lens with 5x zoom. On the front, there should be a 12MP selfie shooter.

While the OnePlus 13 does have a lead on paper with a higher resolution of ultra-wide angle lens, Galaxy S25 Ultra leaves it far behind with a 50MP 5x periscope camera.

Samsung, however, is unlikely to switch to faster charging speeds and the S25 Ulta is likely to come with the same 45W of wired charging and 25W of wireless charging. OnePlus has a major lead in this department with faster wired and wireless charging along with support for magnetic charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePlus 13: Price comparison

With Indian government reducing import duties on smartphones and related components, Apple had significantly cut the prices of its iPhone 16 Pro lineup. However, it remains to be seen with Samsung will stick with the same prices for Galaxy S25 Ultra as last year or if there could be a price drop.

Going by last year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra began at a price of ₹1,29,999 in India. In comparison, the OnePlus 12 began at ₹64,999 in the country. While the OnePlus 13 is expected to get a price hike, it should still be way cheaper than the Samsung alternative while offering many similar features. Where the OnePlus 13 may lack in comparison to the S25 Ultra is limited software support and lack of a 5x telephoto lens.

