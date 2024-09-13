OnePlus 13 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC appears on Geekbench, scores better than iPhone 16 Pro Max: Report | Mint

OnePlus 13 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC appears on Geekbench, scores better than iPhone 16 Pro Max: Report
The OnePlus 13, launching in October, is generating excitement with its rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and impressive Geekbench scores. It boasts 16GB RAM, Android 15, a 6.8-inch display, and a 6,000 mAh battery, targeting the Singles’ Day shopping holiday.
OnePlus' upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, has been making the rounds on social media lately due to its rumoured top-of-the-line specifications. Recently, a top OnePlus executive also confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus 13 series will indeed make its debut in China in October, almost 2 months ahead of schedule.