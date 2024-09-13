The OnePlus 13, launching in October, is generating excitement with its rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and impressive Geekbench scores. It boasts 16GB RAM, Android 15, a 6.8-inch display, and a 6,000 mAh battery, targeting the Singles’ Day shopping holiday.

OnePlus' upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, has been making the rounds on social media lately due to its rumoured top-of-the-line specifications. Recently, a top OnePlus executive also confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus 13 series will indeed make its debut in China in October, almost 2 months ahead of schedule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier rumours suggested that the early launch date of the OnePlus 13 could be an attempt to coincide with the launch of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset in the same month. While there isn't much clarity on the matter, some reports suggest that the OnePlus 13 could be among the first phones to be powered by Qualcomm's latest processor.

Now, a recent post by tipster Fonearena has revealed that OnePlus 13 with the model number PJZ110 was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing with the yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and had even better scores compared to the A18 Pro chipset on the recently launched Apple iPhone 16 Pro series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, the OnePlus 13 received a single-core score of 3216 and a multi-core score of 10051 on Geekbench. The A18 Pro, on the other hand, had a better single-core score of 3,409, but a lower multi-core score of 8,492.

The Geekbench results also reveal that the OnePlus 13 will ship with 16GB of RAM and the latest Android 15 operating system. Earlier renders had revealed that the OnePlus 13 could feature a 6.8-inch micro curved display with 2K resolution and LTPO technology, similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 12. It is also said to have a massive 6,000mAh battery and IP68/69 water resistance.