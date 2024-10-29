OnePlus 13 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC launching on October 31: Price, display, battery and everything expected
The OnePlus 13, set to debut on October 31 in China, may start at CNY 4,699, reflecting a price increase. It features a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6.8-inch display, a 50MP camera system, and a 6,000mAh battery with enhanced charging capabilities.
OnePlus 13, the latest flagship device from the Oppo sub-brand, is all set to make its debut in Chian on October 31. The upcoming device has garnered a lot of attention with new leaks emerging almost every day giving us insights into the expected pricing and specifications of the smartphone. Meanwhile, OnePlus has also officially confirmed many of the key details of the OnePlus 13 including its battery, processor, display and more.