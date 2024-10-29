OnePlus 13, the latest flagship device from the Oppo sub-brand, is all set to make its debut in Chian on October 31. The upcoming device has garnered a lot of attention with new leaks emerging almost every day giving us insights into the expected pricing and specifications of the smartphone. Meanwhile, OnePlus has also officially confirmed many of the key details of the OnePlus 13 including its battery, processor, display and more.

OnePlus 13 price (expected):

OnePlus 13 is rumored to start at a price of CNY 4,699 in China, which could mean a CNY 400 price hike from last year. The phone will launch in China on October 31 at 4:00PM, meaning a November 1 (1:30PM) Indian timeline for the launch.

OnePlus 13 is tipped to be launching at a price of CNY 5,299 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant, which would amount to a CNY 500 or a 10.4% hike from the OnePlus 12 which was launched at CNY 4,799 for the same variant.

While no such leak has yet to be made for the OnePlus 13 India variant, a similar percentage hike could lead to the upcoming phoen to start around the ₹70,000, compared to the ₹64,999 starting price from last year.

OnePlus 13 specs:

OnePlus 13 is confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The phone will come with a BOE X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision support. While OnePlus hasn't confirmed the exact size of the panel, rumors suggest that it could come with a 6.8 inch display with 6,000 nits of peak brightness (1600 nits in high brightness mode).

On the camera front, OnePlus 13 will continue to come with 50MP triple rear camera setup. It will include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary shooter 50MP LYT600 3x optical lens and a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle lens.

The upcoming OnePlus device will feature a massive 6,000mAh (up from 5,400mAh on its predecessor) battery with support for 100W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. However, OnePlus is also planning to add iPhone like magnetic charging capabilities with the OnePlus 13.

Apart from this, leaks suggest OnePlus 13 will come with an IP68/69 rating and feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor compared to an optical one used on its predecessor.

