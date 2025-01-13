OnePlus 13R, the latest mid-range smartphone, launches in India with enhanced features, including a telephoto lens and larger battery. It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and starts at ₹ 42,999, with effective prices of ₹ 39,999 on launch offers.

OnePlus' latest premium mid-range smartphone, the Oneplus 13R, goes on sale in India today with launch offers. The phone is the successor to last year's OnePlus 12R and comes with many upgrades including a telephoto lens, slightly better IP rating, bigger battery and a flat display while coming in at the same ₹42,999 starting price as last year.

OnePlus 13R specifications: OnePlus 13R features the 6.78 inch 120Hz ProXDR AMOLED display with LTPO 4.1 technology and 4,500 nits of peak brightness as last year. The new 'performance flagship' from OnePlus comes with a flat display - from a curved display on the 12R- and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back.

OnePlus 13R features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the same processor found on the OnePlus 12 launched last year. It comes with 12/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, OnePlus 13R features a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary shooter, 50MP 2x Samsung JN5 telephoto lens and 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX480 selfie shooter. While the rear cameras can record videos at up 4k 60fps, the front sensor is limited to 1080p recording at 30fps.

Much like its elder sibling, OnePlus 13 also comes with a 6,000mAh but with 80W of SUPERVOOC charging and no support for wireless charging. The smartphone also runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and the same promised update policy as the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13R price: OnePlus 13R price remains unchanged from last year, with the base variant starting at a price of ₹42,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹46,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage model.

The new smartphone will be available to buy from 12 noon today via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma and Bajaj Electronics. As part of the launch offer, OnePlus is offering an instant discount of ₹3,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards, bringing the effective price of the two variants of the 13R to ₹39,999 and ₹46,999 respectively.

It is available in two colour options: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir.