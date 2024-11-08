OnePlus 13R India launch: Expected price, display, processor and all we know so far
The OnePlus 13 smartphone is set for an Indian release, while leaks about the OnePlus 13R indicate a 6.78-inch display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. With a 6,000mAh battery, the phone may launch in December, likely mirroring the OnePlus 12R's pricing.
OnePlus recently launched its top of the line OnePlus 13 smartphone in China and the phone is expected to make its debut in the Indian market soon. However, while we wait for more details about the launch of OnePlus 13, leaks have now started to emerge about the OnePlus 13R as well. Notably, OnePlus is known to launch its number flagship series along with the ‘R’ variant together in the Indian market.