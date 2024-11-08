OnePlus recently launched its top of the line OnePlus 13 smartphone in China and the phone is expected to make its debut in the Indian market soon. However, while we wait for more details about the launch of OnePlus 13, leaks have now started to emerge about the OnePlus 13R as well. Notably, OnePlus is known to launch its number flagship series along with the ‘R’ variant together in the Indian market.

OnePlus 13R specifications:

While OnePlus 13R hasn't officially been leaked or teased its Chinese counterpart OnePlus Ace 5 has been tipped online, giving us a hint about what to offer from the new 'flagship killer'' smartphone.

According to recent leaks, OnePlus 13R could with a 6.78 inch X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. The phone is said to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the processor found on last year's flagship phones like OnePlus 12, iQOO 12 and the rest.

OnePlus 13R is likely to come with support for 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

On the optics front, the phone could feature a triple rear camera setup with 50MP primary shooter, 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP sensor. On the front, there could be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 13R should come with a massive 6,000mAh battery (500mAh more than its predecessor) with support for 100W fast charging.

OnePlus 13R price and launch date:

OnePlus 12R launched alongside the OnePlus 12 around mid January and given that the OnePlus 13 launch timeline was preponed, the two phones could make their debut in India sometime in December. An official confirmation is still awaited though.

OnePlus 12R started at a price of ₹39,999 in India and went all the way up to ₹45,999 for the top end variant. While OnePlus hasn't officially given us any insights about how the OnePlus 13R could be priced, it is likely that the phone will follow its predecessor in terms of pricing.

