OnePlus 13R key specifications leaked via Geekbench listing: All you need to know
OnePlus 13R key specifications leaked via Geekbench listing: All you need to know

Livemint

OnePlus will soon launch the OnePlus 13R in India, featuring Geekbench scores that surpass its predecessor. It includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 6.78-inch display, and a robust camera setup, alongside a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging.

OnePlus 12R starts getting Android 15 powered stable OxygenOS 15 update (Aman Gupta/ Mint)Premium
OnePlus 12R starts getting Android 15 powered stable OxygenOS 15 update (Aman Gupta/ Mint)

OnePlus is expected to launch its top-of-the-range OnePlus 13 series in India this month. While the OnePlus 13 has already made its debut in China, the rumour mills have been churning out the OnePlus 13R.

Also Read | Upcoming phone launches in December 2024: iQOO 13, Vivo X200, OnePlus 13 and more

The OnePlus 13R has now been spotted on Geekbench with the model number CPH2645, giving us a glimpse at some of the smartphone's key details.

The OnePlus 13R has a single-core score of 2238 and a multi-core score of 6761, which is slightly higher than the scores of the OnePlus 12, which was launched earlier this year.

The Geekbench listing reveals the motherboard's name as Pineapple, suggesting that the phone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The listing also reveals that the OnePlus 13R could have up to 12GB of RAM.

It also reveals that OnePlus 13 will run Android 15 out of the box, meaning that the smartphone will likely come pre-loaded with the latest OxygenOS 15. It should be noted that the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, as well as the OnePlus Pad 2, already received the stable version of the OxygenOS 15 update earlier this month.

OnePlus 13R rumored specifications:

According to recent leaks, the OnePlus 13R could come with a 6.78-inch X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. The OnePlus 13R is likely to come with support for 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

On the optics front, the phone could feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP sensor. On the front, there could be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus 13R should come with a massive 6,000mAh battery (500mAh more than its predecessor) with support for 100W fast charging.

 

Published: 30 Nov 2024, 03:46 PM IST
