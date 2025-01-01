OnePlus is set to unveil the OnePlus 13R on January 7, featuring a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a high-quality camera setup, and a 6.78-inch display. The expected price is around ₹ 40,000, with multiple RAM and storage options.

OnePlus is all set to launch its 'flagship killer' smartphone of the year, OnePlus 13R, at an event on January 7. The OnePlus 13R will make its debut alongside the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus Watch 3 and is expected to be among the highly sought after devices in the premium mid-range segment this year.

OnePlus 13R expected specifications: OnePlus 13R is said to have a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 4,500 nits peak brightness and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The phone comes with Oppo Crystal Shield Glass protection on the top.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and is paired with the Adreno 750 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. It could come with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

While the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro feature a triple camera setup with 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens, the OnePlus 13R could have a slightly better camera lineup with the macro sensor being changed with a telephoto lens. On the front, there could be a 16MP selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 13 is likely to come with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance and an ultrasound in-display fingerprint sensor instead of the optical sensor of the last generation.

The Ace 5 Pro comes with a 6,100mAh battery in China but the India variant could come with a slightly smaller battery as seen in other recently launched phones like iQOO 13 and Realme GT 7 Pro. One thing is all but certain though, the OnePlus 13R should run on the latest OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

OnePlus 13R expected price: OnePlus 13R is expected to have a slightly higher price than its predecessor owing to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and other upgrades across the board. It will be interesting to see if the Oppo sub-brand can price the OnePlus 13R around the ₹40,000 price point but the mystery of that can only be revealed when the official launch happens on January 7.