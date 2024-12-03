OnePlus 13R leaks: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 50MP camera and 6,000mAh battery expected
The OnePlus 13 is set for a January 2025 release, with rumors of the OnePlus 13R featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a robust camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor.
OnePlus has officially announced the upcoming debut of the OnePlus 13 in January 2025. Speculation is rife that the brand will simultaneously unveil the OnePlus 13R. Although no formal announcement has been made for the OnePlus 13R, a series of leaks have provided an intriguing glimpse into the expected specifications of the device.