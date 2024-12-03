The OnePlus 13 is set for a January 2025 release, with rumors of the OnePlus 13R featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a robust camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor.

OnePlus has officially announced the upcoming debut of the OnePlus 13 in January 2025. Speculation is rife that the brand will simultaneously unveil the OnePlus 13R. Although no formal announcement has been made for the OnePlus 13R, a series of leaks have provided an intriguing glimpse into the expected specifications of the device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to renowned tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 13R is likely to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,264x2,780 pixels. The display is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate and deliver a pixel density of 450ppi, offering a visually immersive experience similar to its predecessor.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13R is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, making it a powerful contender in the mid-range segment. The device will reportedly ship with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0, ensuring the latest software features out of the box. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For performance and storage, the handset is rumoured to come in a base configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, with additional variants likely to be introduced at launch or later. The OnePlus 13R is said to be offered in two shades: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir, with more colour options potentially following suit.

The camera setup appears could also be promising, as the leaks hint towards a triple rear unit led by a 50MP primary sensor featuring an f/1.8 aperture. Accompanying could be an 8MP sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and another 50MP sensor (f/2.0 aperture). On the front, a 16MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture is expected.