OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro in China which is likely to be launched in India and other global markets as the OnePlus 13R during a launch event on January 7. Meanwhile, iQOO is also rumored to be launching the iQOO Neo 10 Pro in India later next year. Ahead of the India launch of two devices, we take a look at the processor, price, display and other details that are known so far.

OnePlus 13R specifications: OnePlus 13R features a 6.78 inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 4,500 nits peak brightness and Oppo Cystal Shield Glass protection.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and is paired with the Adreno 750 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. It could come with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the phone is likely to feature a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 13 is likely to come with IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance and an ultrasound in-display fingerprint sensor instead of the optical sensor on the last generation.

The Ace 5 Pro comes with a 6,100mAh battery in China but the India variant could come with a slightly smaller battery as seen in other recently launched phones like iQOO 13 and Realme GT 7 Pro. One things is all but certain though, the OnePlus 13R should run on the latest OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro specifications: iQOO Neo 10 Pro features a 6.78 inch 1.5 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness and 144Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and stereo speaker setup.

The phone runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and should come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It should run on Vivo's latest FunTouch OS based on Android 15. Similar to the 13R, the Chinese variant of the Neo 10 Pro comes with a 6,100mAh battery but the Indian variant could come with a slightly smaller battery and 120W fast charging.

The phone is likely to house a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is likely to be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 13R vs iQOO Neo 10 Pro: Price comparison OnePlus Ace 5 Pro (aka OnePlus 13R) starts at a price of 3399 yuan for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model and goes all the way up to 4699 yuan for the 16GB RAM/1TB storage variant.