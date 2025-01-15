OnePlus 13R vs iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Which is the best flagship killer right now?

The OnePlus 13R features a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and up to 16GB RAM. It includes a triple-camera system with a 50MP primary lens and 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging. iQOO Neo 9 Pro competes with similar specs and features.

With OnePlus launching its new OnePlus 13R smartphone in India recently, the battle for flagship killer smartphones in India has gotten more intense. Here's a detailed comparison between OnePlus 13R and iQOO Neo 9 Pro.

OnePlus 13R specifications: OnePlus 13R features the 6.78-inch 120Hz ProXDR AMOLED display with LTPO 4.1 technology and 4,500 nits of peak brightness as last year. The new ‘performance flagship’ from OnePlus comes with a flat display - from a curved display on the 12R- and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back.

OnePlus 13R features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the same processor found on the OnePlus 12 launched last year. It comes with 12/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, OnePlus 13R features a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary shooter, 50MP 2x Samsung JN5 telephoto lens and 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX480 selfie shooter. While the rear cameras can record videos at up 4k 60fps, the front sensor is limited to 1080p recording at 30fps.

Much like its elder sibling, OnePlus 13 also comes with a 6,000mAh but with 80W of SUPERVOOC charging and no support for wireless charging. The smartphone also runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and the same promised update policy as the OnePlus 13.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro specifications: iQOO Neo 9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Interestingly, the smartphone is capable of a 144Hz refresh rate for certain games.

The iQOO phone is powered by the tried-and-tested Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset, which was also seen in many of last year's flagship phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 11, as well as the recently launched OnePlus 12R. There is also an Adreno 740 GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.