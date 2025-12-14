OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 15R: 5 major upgrades confirmed ahead of launch

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 15R in India on December 17, featuring a 1.5K 165Hz AMOLED display, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 7,400mAh battery. It will also include the new DetailMax engine and improved design for a more premium appearance.

Aman Gupta
Updated14 Dec 2025, 04:49 PM IST
OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: The upcoming device will come with a 165Hz refresh rate
OnePlus has confirmed that its newest member in the R series, the OnePlus 15R, will be making its debut in India on 17 December. Ahead of the debut, OnePlus has confirmed a lot of details about the new phone, which confirm the five big updates that the value flagship lineup is about to get.

OnePlus 15R: Top 5 big upgrades confirmed so far

1) Display:

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will feature a 1.5K 165Hz AMOLED display, meaning the phone will be getting the same high refresh rate as its elder sibling. This is unlikely to be an LTPO panel (ability to go from 1Hz to 165Hz based on the task running), but it is still a welcome step to have such a high refresh rate on a non-flagship device. If the 15R comes with support for a good number of games, it could result in a more immersive and fluid experience for gamers, especially in shooting style games.

2) Selfie camera:

OnePlus has confirmed that the 15R will be getting a 32MP selfie shooter on the front with autofocus support. Not only is the megapixel count higher (up from the 16MP shooter on the 13R), the autofocus support on the 15R means that users should expect clearer and less blurry pictures in low light.

If this sensor is anything like the 32MP shooter on the OnePlus 13s (review), one can expect the phone to punch above its weight in the selfie department.

Moreover, OnePlus has also confirmed that the 15R will be able to record 4K 30fps videos from the front, up from only 1080p support on its predecessor.

View full Image
OnePlus 15R selfie shooter

3) Battery:

Just like the OnePlus 15, the 15R has also received a big boost in the battery department, with the upcoming device set to come with a 7,400mAh battery, up from the 6,000mAh battery on the 13R.

While OnePlus has not revealed the charging capacity yet, it is likely that the phone could come with the same 80W wired fast charging. It is not clear if OnePlus will finally provide wireless charging support on the 15R.

4) DetailMax engine:

Over the years, OnePlus has used Hasselblad branding for the flagship lineup while not giving the same support to the R series. However, with the Hasselblad partnership ending and OnePlus bringing its own DetailMax engine, the company is also bringing the same camera algorithm to the R series.

Another area where the differentiation is ending is the use of secondary and tertiary chips. OnePlus introduced the G2 Wi-Fi chip and a Touch Response Chip with the OnePlus 15 and the same technology will also be seen on the OnePlus 15R.

5) Looks:

One of my biggest complaints with the OnePlus 13R (review) was that it looked like a shell of its elder sibling while not holding any personality of its own. With the OnePlus 15R, OnePlus has made some changes and while the phone follows the same design language as the 13s and OnePlus 15, the distinctive colour shades and the similar finish on the back glass make the phone look premium.

