OnePlus 13s launching in India tomorrow: Expected price, specs, and where and how to the livestream

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 13s, in India on Thursday, 5 June. The official launch event is scheduled for 12:00pm IST and will be streamed live via the OnePlus India YouTube channel as well as the company’s official website. In anticipation of the launch, the Chinese tech giant has already begun teasing several features of the upcoming device, which is confirmed to arrive in three colour variants and will sport a compact form factor.

How to Watch the OnePlus 13s Launch Fans and prospective buyers can tune in to the livestream on the OnePlus India YouTube channel or visit the official OnePlus website. The brand has also enabled a “Notify Me” option on its site, allowing users to receive real-time updates ahead of the unveiling.

Expected Price in India While OnePlus has yet to officially disclose pricing details, company CEO Robin Liu has hinted that the 13s will slot between the OnePlus 13 (Rs. 69,999) and OnePlus 13R (Rs. 42,999), providing flagship-grade performance at a more accessible price point. Industry sources suggest the device could be priced around Rs. 55,000, aligning with speculation that the 13s could be a rebadged version of the OnePlus 13T, which debuted in China in April at CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs. 39,000).

The handset is confirmed to go on sale through Amazon, the OnePlus India website, and various offline retail partners. It will be available in Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk finishes.

Confirmed and Expected Specifications The OnePlus 13s will feature a 6.32-inch display and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering substantial improvements in speed and efficiency. A newly introduced Plus Key, replacing the traditional alert slider, will also debut on the handset.

OnePlus has confirmed that the smartphone will come with up to 512GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. The device is expected to integrate the company’s proprietary suite of AI tools under the OnePlus AI branding.

On the camera front, a 32MP front-facing camera with autofocus capabilities has been confirmed. Although the rear camera specifications have not been officially announced, leaks suggest a 50MP dual rear camera setup.

Connectivity and Battery Connectivity options on the OnePlus 13s include a G1 Wi-Fi chipset and support for 5.5G networks, which will cater to India’s evolving telecom infrastructure.