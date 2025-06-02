OnePlus 13s launching on 5 June in India: Expected price, specs, and all you need to kow

OnePlus's latest compact flagship, OnePlus 13s is launching in India on June 5 with the new OnePlus AI features and the Plus Key. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and is likey to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T that launched in China last month.

OnePlus 13s India launch: What to expect? OnePlus 13s has already been confirmed to come in three colourways: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk. The phone gives up the traditional circular camera module seen on the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in favour of a large rectangular setup that also houses the camera flash.

The alert slider that has long been a staple on OnePlus devices is being replaced with the Plus Key - an iPhone like customizable key that can trigger various tasks including switching ring profiles, launching camera, starting translation and even recordings. However, the standout feature of this key will be to trigger the OnePlus AI Plus Mind which will capture all the on-screen content and analyze it for fore future reference.

Apart from Plus Key, OnePlus also bringing a new suite of AI features with the OnePlus 13s which includes AI VoiceScribe, AI Translation, AI Search, AI Reframe and AI Best Face 2.0. The company says it has also deepened integration with Gemini to make sure that its native apps like OnePlus Notes and Clock are compatible with Google's AI assistant.

As for the other specs of the phone, the OnePlus 13s is likely to have much of the similar features as the OnePlus 13T barring the selfie shooter which has been confirmed to feature a 32MP auto-focus shooter instead of the 16MP shooter on the Chinese variant.

If the phone does turn out to be a rebranded OnePlus 13T, it could feature a 6.32-inch display. Leaks suggest that it could be a 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The device may also support LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Unlike the OnePlus 13, the 13s may feature an optical fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the phone may have an IP65 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it may not be fully waterproof like its elder sibling.

The phone is expected to come with OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, much like other OnePlus phones launched this year.

As for optics, the OnePlus 13s could come with a dual camera setup with a 50MP IMX906 primary setup with OIS and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens.

OnePlus 13s India price: While the official price of the OnePlus 13s will only be revealed during the company's launch event on 5 June, if leaks are to be believed the phone could be priced around the ₹55,000 price bracket in India. Believing that to be true, the OnePlus 13s would sit right at the middle of the OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus 13.