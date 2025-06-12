OnePlus 13s now available in India: Check offers, pricing, specs, features and more

OnePlus has officially launched its latest premium mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus 13s, in India earlier this month. The device is now available for purchase through both online and offline channels across the country, boasting a blend of flagship-grade performance, AI-powered features, and a sleek, compact design.

Pricing and offers The OnePlus 13s is available in two storage configurations — 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB — priced at ₹54,999 and ₹59,999, respectively. However, buyers using SBI credit cards can avail an instant discount of ₹5,000, effectively reducing the prices to ₹49,999 and ₹54,999. Additionally, the company is offering up to nine months of no-cost EMI on select credit cards, and up to 15 months at specific offline retailers.

To further entice customers, OnePlus is providing an exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000. Those purchasing the handset before 1 July will also receive a complimentary 180-day Phone Replacement Plan. Meanwhile, Red Cable Club members buying the device by 14 July can claim a Three-Year Battery Protection Plan. Jio postpaid subscribers are eligible for savings of up to ₹2,250 on certain plans.

The smartphone is being retailed via the OnePlus Store app, the official OnePlus India website, and Amazon. Offline, it is available at OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other select outlets. The 13s comes in three finishes — Black Velvet, Green Silk, and Pink Satin — though the top-tier 512GB variant is limited to the black and green options.

Specifications and features At the heart of the OnePlus 13s is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It sports a 6.32-inch LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution (1,216 x 2,640 pixels), a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The device runs on OxygenOS 15, built atop Android 15.

Replacing the traditional Alert Slider is a new customisable Plus Key, designed for quick access to apps, settings, or modes. This key also activates the AI Plus Mind space, integrating a host of artificial intelligence-driven features such as AI Unblur, AI Reframe, AI Reflection Eraser, AI VoiceScribe, and AI Translation. The phone also supports Google's Circle to Search and is compatible with the Gemini AI assistant.

The OnePlus 13s features a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens using the S5KJN5 sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 32MP front-facing camera. Powering the device is a sizeable 5,850mAh battery, supported by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Connectivity options include support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS with NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The device also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.