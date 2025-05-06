OnePlus 13s officially teased, confirming upcoming launch: Design, colour and more

OnePlus has unveiled a teaser for its upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 13s, building anticipation ahead of the device’s official launch in India. Although the brand is yet to confirm the exact launch date, the teaser offers a glimpse into the phone’s design and colour choices, suggesting a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T that recently debuted in China.

The teaser, shared on OnePlus India’s social media handles on Monday, showcases the OnePlus 13s in black and pink variants. While the official names of these shades are yet to be revealed, they appear to mirror the “Cloud Ink Black” and “Powder Pink” options available on the Chinese OnePlus 13T.

Design-wise, the OnePlus 13s sports a compact build with a punch-hole display on the front and slim bezels surrounding the screen. At the rear, it features a distinctive dual camera setup housed in a squircle module — a design reminiscent of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This contrasts with the rest of the OnePlus 13 series, which typically features a larger, centrally-aligned circular camera array.

What to expect The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.32-inch Full-HD+ display and will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chipset. OnePlus is also introducing a new ‘Short Key’ button on this device, which replaces the traditional alert slider seen on previous models.

Both the OnePlus India website and Amazon have created dedicated landing pages for the OnePlus 13s, providing a closer look at its features ahead of launch. The listing confirms the handset will maintain many of the same specifications as its Chinese counterpart, the OnePlus 13T.