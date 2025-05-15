OnePlus 13s teased ahead of launch: Leaked price, expected features, colours and more

OnePlus is teasing the upcoming 13s smartphone in India, highlighting its new Plus Key feature and colour variants. The device will have a 6.32-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a dual camera system.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated15 May 2025, 06:22 PM IST
The OnePlus 13s is gearing up for its official debut in India, with the company dropping fresh teasers ahead of its expected launch.
The OnePlus 13s is gearing up for its official debut in India, with the company dropping fresh teasers ahead of its expected launch.(OnePlus)

The OnePlus 13s is gearing up for its official debut in India, with the company dropping fresh teasers ahead of its expected launch. Although an exact release date has not yet been confirmed, OnePlus has begun building anticipation by revealing key details about the upcoming smartphone, including its colour options and an innovative new button feature.

In a recent teaser video posted on X, OnePlus hinted at three colour variants for the handset. The video suggests that the device will arrive in shades of black, green, and pink. However, the official marketing names for these colours remain under wraps.

OnePlus 13s expected specifications

One of the standout additions to the OnePlus 13s is the introduction of a new “Plus Key”, a customisable button anticipated to replace the iconic Alert Slider that has long been a staple on OnePlus phones. The company confirmed that this new feature will not only replicate the traditional alert-switching function but also offer a wider range of uses. According to the teaser, users will be able to assign various functions to the Plus Key, such as launching AI tools, adjusting brightness, snapping photos, starting recordings, or capturing screenshots — all with a single press.

The OnePlus 13s is expected to feature a 6.32-inch display and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Visually, it bears a strong resemblance to the OnePlus 13T, which was launched earlier this year in China.

Retail listings for the phone have already surfaced on Amazon India, as well as the official OnePlus India website, suggesting that availability could be imminent.

If the specifications mirror those of the Chinese OnePlus 13T, users can expect a 6,260mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The device may also carry a dual rear camera system, featuring a 50MP main sensor alongside a 50MP telephoto lens capable of 2x optical zoom. A 16MP front camera is likely to handle selfie and video call duties. The handset is also expected to offer an IP65 rating, making it resistant to dust and splashes.

OnePlus 13s leaked price

Pricing details, according to leaks cited by Moneycontrol, suggest that the OnePlus 13s will be priced around 50,000 in India. For global markets, it may launch at approximately $649 in the US and AED 2,100 in the UAE.

