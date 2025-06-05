OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: A spec-by-spec comparison of two flagship contenders

Earlier this year, in February 2025, Apple launched the iPhone 16e, a new entrant in its iPhone 16 lineup. Fast forward to June 2025, and OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus 13s in India today (June 5), a feature-rich Android smartphone that appears to challenge Apple’s offering directly in the premium mid-range segment.

Advertisement

While both smartphones are targeting a similar audience, a closer look at their on-paper specifications reveals notable differences that could influence buying decisions.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Pricing In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 13s clearly aims to undercut its competition. It starts at ₹54,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while a higher-end model with 512GB storage is priced at ₹59,999. The phone will be available from 12 June via Amazon India, the OnePlus online store, and select retail outlets, with pre-orders already live and promotional offers including discounts and exchange bonuses. In contrast, the iPhone 16e starts at ₹59,999 for the base 128GB model, with 256GB and 512GB variants priced at ₹69,999 and ₹89,900 respectively.

Advertisement

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Display Display-wise, the OnePlus 13s features a 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1,600 nits. It also supports high-frequency PWM dimming, Aqua Touch 2.0 for wet-finger usability, and Glove Mode. In comparison, the iPhone 16e sports a slightly smaller 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. While Apple’s screen is renowned for colour accuracy and HDR capabilities, it likely continues to operate at 60Hz, falling behind OnePlus in terms of refresh rate smoothness. On paper, the OnePlus display offers a more advanced experience, especially for gaming and multimedia consumption.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Processor and software Under the hood, the OnePlus 13s is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for swift app performance and data access. The phone runs on Android 15 with OnePlus’s OxygenOS 15 skin, known for its fluid interface and customisability. Apple, meanwhile, equips the iPhone 16e with its latest A18 chip, which offers an 80 per cent performance boost over the A13 Bionic. A 4-core GPU enhances graphics processing, while a 16-core Neural Engine supports machine learning tasks. Apple has also introduced its first in-house modem, the C1 chip, which is designed to improve 5G connectivity and power efficiency. Although OnePlus brings more RAM and storage into the mix, Apple’s hardware-software optimisation, coupled with its custom silicon, ensures top-tier real-world performance.

Advertisement

When it comes to software features and AI integration, OnePlus takes an aggressive stance with its new “OnePlus AI” suite. This includes camera-focused tools like AI Detail Boost, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, and AI Reframe, alongside productivity-focused offerings such as AI Translation, VoiceScribe, Call Assistant, and a new feature called AI Plus Mind Space for content organisation. The OnePlus 13s also introduces a programmable “Plus Key,” a customisable side button that users can map to specific functions. Apple, however, continues its push for seamless integration with its Apple Intelligence platform, enabling natural language photo searches, text cleanup in images, and the ability to generate emoji (Genmoji) using AI. While OnePlus offers more visible and direct AI tools, Apple’s approach focuses on subtle, behind-the-scenes enhancements rooted in privacy and ecosystem consistency.

Advertisement

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Camera In terms of imaging, the OnePlus 13s boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor that includes optical image stabilisation, alongside a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and electronic stabilisation. The front houses a 32MP selfie camera. Apple’s iPhone 16e, on the other hand, features a 48MP rear camera enhanced by computational photography under its “Fusion” system, and a 12MP front-facing TrueDepth camera with autofocus.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Battery and charging Battery and charging are other areas where OnePlus takes the lead on paper. The 13s includes a large 5,850mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging via USB-C. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e houses the 4,005mah battery. With the iPhone 16e, Apple claims improved endurance over older models—up to six hours more than the iPhone 11, and twelve hours more than the iPhone SE. The iPhone 16e supports both USB-C charging and MagSafe wireless charging, but its charging speed is likely to be slower than OnePlus’s wired solution.

Advertisement

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Additional features Apple also gains an edge in safety and emergency features. The iPhone 16e includes Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, Roadside Assistance, and Find My via satellite—capabilities that are unmatched in the Android ecosystem. The OnePlus 13s offers an in-display fingerprint sensor and standard Android security features but lacks any comparable emergency integration.

On the connectivity front, OnePlus supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NavIC for GPS positioning in India, and NFC. Apple’s iPhone 16e also offers 5G connectivity and introduces its custom C1 modem, which enhances network performance and battery efficiency. The inclusion of satellite-based services further broadens its connectivity capabilities, particularly in remote areas.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Verdict To sum up, the OnePlus 13s delivers tremendous value on paper with top-tier specs, aggressive pricing, and a rich suite of AI and productivity features. It is a phone built for users who prioritise raw performance, display quality, and fast charging. The iPhone 16e, though more expensive, excels in overall software polish, long-term support, emergency services, and ecosystem integration, making it ideal for users already embedded in the Apple world or who prioritise reliability, privacy, and safety.

Advertisement