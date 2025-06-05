OnePlus 13s with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset launched in India: Price, specs and more

Chinese tech giant OnePlus has launched its much-awaited OnePlus 13s in India today. The device features a 6.32-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Available in three colours—Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk, the OnePlus 13s is priced between the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus 13s launched in India: Pricing Positioned between the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in terms of pricing, the OnePlus 13s starts at Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. A higher-end version with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is also available at Rs. 59,999. Colour options include Black Velvet, Green Silk, and Pink Satin, although the top-tier model is only offered in Black and Green.

The smartphone will go on sale from 12 June via Amazon India, the OnePlus India online store, and select offline retail outlets. Pre-orders are currently live. As part of the launch offers, SBI Credit Card holders can avail themselves of an instant discount of Rs. 5,000. Additionally, customers can benefit from exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 5,000 and no-cost EMI options for up to nine months.

OnePlus 13s launched in India: Specifications and features The OnePlus 13s is equipped with a 1.5K (1,216×2,640 pixels) LTPO display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. It also features 2,160Hz PWM dimming, Aqua Touch 2.0 technology, and Glove Mode.

Under the hood, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It ships with the latest Android 15-based OxygenOS 15. OnePlus has replaced its iconic alert slider with a newly introduced “Plus Key”, a customisable button that can be programmed for various functions such as launching the camera, translating text, or toggling the flashlight. It also supports AI Plus Mind Space—a new feature that helps users organise and access content like articles, photos, and schedules more efficiently.

One of the key highlights of the OnePlus 13s is its AI suite, marketed under the “OnePlus AI” label. This includes tools like AI Detail Boost, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, and AI Reframe for enhanced imaging, along with AI-powered productivity features such as AI Translation, AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant, and AI Search. The device also supports Google’s Gemini and Circle to Search features.

In terms of photography, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with OIS, and a 50MP S5KJN5 telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom and EIS. On the front, it houses a 32MP selfie camera with EIS support.