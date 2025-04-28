OnePlus 13s with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor confirmed to launch in India: What to expect?

After launching its compact flagship OnePlus 13T in China, the Chinese smartphone maker is seemingly bringing the phone to India with the 13s branding. OnePlus has launched a dedicated product page for the OnePlus 13s which shows off the phone in two colourways: Blank and Pink while hogging the same design as the OnePlus 13T.

OnePlus 13s expected specifications: OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 13s will feature a 6.32-inch display and be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. These hints, along with the design, should serve as enough evidence to suggest that the OnePlus 13s would be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T. Let's take a look at the specs of the OnePlus 13T to get a better grasp of what to expect from the Indian variant.

The OnePlus 13T features a 6.32-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness. The smaller form factor means that the phone weighs just around 185 grams despite having a thickness of 8.15mm.

Unlike the OnePlus 13, the 13T comes with an optical fingerprint sensor and is only IP65 water and dust resistant, meaning it isn't technically waterproof but can sustain some splashes of water.

Akin to its elder sibling, the OnePlus 13T also comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with the Adreno 830 GPU. It packs support for 12/16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Chinese variant of the phone runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, but the global model should continue to run on OxygenOS 15.