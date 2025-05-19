OnePlus 13s with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor confirmed to launch in India on 5 June: Here's what to expect

OnePlus has confirmed that its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13s, will launch in India on 5 June. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer had previously announced that the OnePlus 13s would be an India-only model and would be available in three colour options: Black Velvet, Pink Satin and Green Silk.

OnePlus 13s has also been confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor — Qualcomm's flagship chipset, which also powers the OnePlus 13 (review), the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and the iQOO 13 (review).

The upcoming phone will also be the first device to ditch the iconinc alert slider and come with the ‘Plus Key’, akin to the Action button on iPhone. The new key will offer many functionalities including changing ring profiles, starting recordings, taking pictures and more.

Plus key on OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s will come with a 6.32 inch display

OnePlus 13s will come in three colour variants

OnePlus 13s specifications: OnePlus 13s is expected to feature a 6.32-inch display. Leaks suggest that it could be a 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The device may also support LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Unlike the OnePlus 13, the 13s may feature an optical fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the phone may have an IP65 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it may not be fully waterproof like its elder sibling.

The phone is expected to come with OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, much like other OnePlus phones launched this year.

As for optics, the OnePlus 13s could come with a dual camera setup with a 50MP IMX906 primary setup with OIS and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. On the front could be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

