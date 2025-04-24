OnePlus 13T launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset: Price, features and more

OnePlus has introduced the latest addition to its flagship line-up with the launch of the OnePlus 13T in China. The new device, a compact powerhouse, is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and offers a substantial upgrade in performance and storage, aiming to cater to power users and tech enthusiasts alike.

OnePlus 13T Specifications and features The OnePlus 13T features a 6.32-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1,264 x 2,640 pixels. The screen boasts a 94.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio, supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and reaches a global peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits. Built with a sleek metal frame, the handset retains a premium feel despite its compact form factor.

Running on Android 15 topped with ColorOS 15.0, the smartphone supports dual SIMs and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with an Adreno 830 GPU. Memory options include up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage variants up to 1TB using the latest UFS 4.0 technology. Thermal efficiency is addressed through a Glacier vapour chamber cooling system and a sizeable 37,335 sq mm heat dissipation area.

On the imaging front, the OnePlus 13T houses a dual 50MP rear camera setup: a primary wide-angle lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture, coupled with a 50MP telephoto lens offering 2x optical and up to 20x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the device includes a 16MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone draws power from a sizeable 6,260mAh battery, supported by 80W fast charging. It comes with an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and robust connectivity features including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a suite of satellite navigation systems.

A notable design change is the introduction of a new 'Shortcut Key' in place of OnePlus’s traditional Alert Slider. This button can be customised for various functions such as switching sound modes, activating Do Not Disturb, or launching the camera.

The OnePlus 13T is currently available for pre-order in China and will begin shipping from 30 April. It is offered in three colours: Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Grey, and a soft pink hue referred to as Powder.