OnePlus 13T launching soon: Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 6,200mAh battery and everything expected

Ever since the launch of OnePlus 13 in Januaru, there have been long standing rumors about a new compact flagship device from the Chinese smartphone maker. Recently, OnePlus confirmed those rumors when it stated that new smartphone is indeed in the works and will launch by the name OnePlus 13T in China this month.

Notably, after years of smartphone displays getting larger and larger, there has recently been a demand for compact smartphones leading to plans by most Chinese brands to bring a ‘Mini’ version of their flagships. The upcoming OnePlus 13T is expected to compete against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S25 and Apple's recently launched iPhone 16e.

OnePlus 13T expected specifications: As per leaks, OnePlus 13T is expected to feature a 6.3 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to the OnePlus 13, the 13T could come with a glass sandwich design with a metal frame.

One significant change this time around though will the removal of OnePlus' iconic alert slider which is expected to replaced by a multifunctional button similar to Apple's Action key. The new button will likely offer support to switch between different ring profiles just like the alert slider along with a few other options.

OnePlus 13T could also powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as its elder sibling. Despite the small form factor, there could be support for a massive 6,200mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

For optics, the phone could feature a 50MP primary shooter with OIS and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. However, rumors suggest that there will no ultra-wide angle lens on the 13T and more details about the selfie shooter are still awaited.

OnePlus 13T rumoured price: As per current leaks, the OnePlus 13T could start at a price of CNY 4,000 -4,5000 (around ₹47,000 - ₹53,000). In comparison, OnePlus 13 started at a price of CNY 4,499 in China and was later launched in India at a starting price of ₹69,999.