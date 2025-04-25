OnePlus 13T vs OnePlus 13: What’s new with OnePlus’ compact flagship? Check full comparison

OnePlus captialized on the recent trend for smarphones with a small form factor with the launch of OnePlus 13T in China on Thursday. The new smartphone sits awkardly in the Chinese smartphone maker's product lineup, somewhere between the flagship OnePlus 13 and the more affordable OnePlus 13R. With a significant amount of buzz around the phone, some people have even gone on to suggest that it reignites the original OnePlus' flagship killer spirit. Here's a detailed look at OnePlus 13T in comparison with the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13 specifications: OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch 120Hz ProXDR LTPO 4.1 AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness (1,600 nits in high brightness mode). Moving away from the curved display of its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 features a quad-curved display with Ceramic Glass protection on top.

The new OnePlus flagship is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with support for 12/16/24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. OnePlus is launching new magnetic cases for the OnePlus 13 and a compatible AIRVOOC magnetic charger for iPhone-like MagSafe charging.

OnePlus 13 features a triple 50-megapixel camera setup with Hasselblad branding, including a Sony LYT-808 primary shooter, a Sony LYT 600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor ultra-wide-angle shooter. While the primary and telephoto lenses support both OIS and EIS, the ultra-wide-angle lens only offers EIS. On the front, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 shooter for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus flagship comes with an ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor and also comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.

OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13T Display 6.82-inch 2K+ LTPO AMOLED display 6.32-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED display Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Elite Rear camera 50MP + 50MP 3x telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide 50MP + 50MP 2x telephoto Front camera 32MP 16MP Battery 6,000mAh 6,260mAh Charging 100W wired + 50W wireless 80W wired IP rating IP68 + IP69 IP65 Weight 213g 185g Thickness 8.8mm 8.15mm Fingerprint In-display (ultrasonic) In-display (Optical)

OnePlus 13T specifications: OnePlus 13T features a 6.3 inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED dispaly with 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness. The smaller form factor means that the phone weighs just around 185 grams despite having a thickness of 8.15mm.

Unlike the OnePlus 13, the 13T comes with an optical fingerprint sensor and is only IP65 water and dust resistant, meaning it isn't technically water proof but will be able to sustain some splashes of water.

Akin to its elder sibling, the OnePlus 13T also comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with Adreno 830 GPU. It packs support for 12/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Chinese variant of the phone runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 but the global model should continue to run on the OxygenOS 15.

As for optics, the phone comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX906 primar shooter with OIS and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens which also comes with OIS support unlike the OnePlus 13R. On the front is a 16MP shooter that can record videos in up to 1080p 30fps.