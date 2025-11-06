OnePlus 15 display, processor, battery and other key details confirmed ahead of India launch

OnePlus has confirmed many key details about the OnePlus 15 ahead of the phone's November 13 launch in India and other global markets. The phone was already confirmed to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and Android 16-powered OxygenOS 16 UI, but now we know that the phone shares a lot more of the specifications of its Chinese counterpart.

​OnePlus 15: Everything confirmed so far ​OnePlus 15 will come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. OnePlus says it has partnered with Call of Duty: Mobile, Brawl Stars, and Clash of Clans in order to allow users to have native 165fps gaming support with the OnePlus 15. A higher refresh rate helps provide smoother visuals, reduces motion blur, and improves reaction time in fast-paced games, giving users an edge over the other players.

​The OnePlus 15 comes with 1,800 nits of High Brightness Mode (HBM), which refers to the highest brightness that the phone can achieve while in auto-brightness mode. OnePlus says that the display can also achieve an ultra-low minimum brightness of 1 nit by default in order to provide a more comfortable night-time viewing experience.

OnePlus 15 to feature a 7,300mAh battery

​OnePlus 15 gets a major boost in the battery department over its predecessor. While the OnePlus 13 came with a 6,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 15 gets a 7,300 mAh setup with support for 120W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. There is also support for bypass charging, which essentially means that the phone's battery can draw power directly from the charger when this setting is on in order to avoid excess heat while gaming.

​OnePlus says this battery is designed to retain over 80% of its health after four years of use and can operate reliably in temperatures as low as -20 degrees C.

​OnePlus 15 comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings, meaning that the phone can handle being submerged in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes and hot/cold water jets from any direction.

​The Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will feature a 3200Hz touch sampling rate. There will also be a standalone Wi-Fi chip inside the phone for providing 'strong, stable connectivity even in crowded network environments.'

​OnePlus 15 is confirmed to come with a 360 degree Cryo-Velocity Cooling System with 5,731 mm2 3D vapor chamber, which should come in handy to dissipate heat and reduce throttling while gaming.