OnePlus 15 global launch date, specifications and images leaked ahead of launch: Here's what to expect

The OnePlus 15 will debut in China on October 27 and may launch globally on November 13. It boasts a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 165Hz display, new camera features, and a design similar to OnePlus 13s.

Aman Gupta
Updated5 Oct 2025, 11:23 PM IST
OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor
OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor(Weibo)

The OnePlus 15 is all set to make its debut in China in the coming weeks and if leaks are true, the phone could also be coming to global markets, including India, earlier than expected. We already have a confirmed design of the device along with its processor and unboxing videos. As we move closer to the launch date, leaks are coming thick and fast, giving us more details about the device.

​OnePlus 15 Launch Date:

​The OnePlus 15 will launch in China on 27 October. Meanwhile, a new report by 91Mobiles states that the phone will launch in all global markets, including India, on 13 November, just after the China launch. If this turns out to be true, the OnePlus 15 would not only beat the Galaxy S26 series to launch but also break away from the early January launch cycle it has followed for the last few years.

​OnePlus 15 Specs:

​The OnePlus 15 is confirmed to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It will feature a 165Hz display and ditch the Hassleblad branding on the camera lenses in favour of the new in-house Detail Max engine. The phone will also feature a new design which closely resembles that of the OnePlus 13s (Review) with a squarish camera module and a 'Plus' Key in place of the iconic alert slider.

​As per the new leaks, the OnePlus 15 could come with a 6.78-inch BOE X3 LTPO OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and 1800 nits of global peak brightness. The phone could feature LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

​There could be a 7,300 mAh battery powering the show with support for 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the phone may be the first device to come running with OxygenOS 16 onboard.

OnePlus 15 photoshoot
OnePlus 15 photoshoot via Weibo
OnePlus 15 showcased on Qualcomm event.

​The Sand Storm variant of the OnePlus 15 has already been revealed by the company but leaks claim there is also a Black and Purple variant of the phone.

​As for optics, there could be a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP JN5 3.5x telephoto periscope lens. The phone could sport a 32MP autofocus lens for the selfie shooter.

​Meanwhile, OnePlus has also shared some more detailed pictures of the OnePlus 15 in the latest photo shoot of the phone posted on its Weibo account.

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

