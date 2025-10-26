OnePlus 15 India launch date leaked: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 165Hz display, and a 7300mAh battery tipped

The OnePlus 15 is gearing up for its global debut next month, with new leaks hinting at an earlier-than-expected rollout across markets. The smartphone, which will succeed last year’s OnePlus 13, is already confirmed to launch in China on 27 October alongside the OnePlus Ace 6.

OnePlus 15: Global launch tipped for 12 November According to tipster Paras Guglani, the OnePlus 15 could make its global debut on 12 November, based on a leaked microsite from OnePlus Sweden. The page, which has since been taken down, listed accessories including a OnePlus Everyday Sling Bag and a 120W Dual Port GaN Power Adapter Kit, each priced at SEK 599 (roughly ₹5,600).

If this timeline holds true, India’s unveiling could follow a day later, on 13 November, in line with a recent report suggesting a near-simultaneous global rollout.

OnePlus 15: India launch In India, the OnePlus 15 will be available via OnePlus.in and Amazon, according to a microsite that briefly went live earlier this week. While the company has yet to confirm an exact date, the Indian variant is already confirmed to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and run Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

The Chinese version, in contrast, will ship with ColorOS 16, also built on Android 16.

OnePlus 15: Expected pricing and variants The flagship smartphone is expected to be priced between ₹70,000 and ₹75,000 in India. Interestingly, reports suggest the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant may be priced slightly lower than its predecessor. In the UK, the same configuration is tipped to retail at GBP 949 (around ₹1.11 lakh).

Battery and Charging Enhancements OnePlus appears to be doubling down on battery performance this year. The OnePlus 15 could feature a 7,300mAh Glacier Battery, a notable upgrade over the previous generation. It will likely support 120W Super Flash Charge and 50W Wireless Flash Charge.

Display and Camera Upgrades On the display front, the smartphone will likely sport a third-generation 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED panel with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. The camera system is expected to be equally promising, comprising a 50MP Sony main sensor paired with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens capable of 3.5x optical zoom.

Also Read | OnePlus 15 launch imminent in India — leaks reveal key specs and expected price