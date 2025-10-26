OnePlus 15 India launch date leaked: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 165Hz display, and a 7300mAh battery tipped

Several leaks point out that the OnePlus 15 is expected to launch globally on 12 November, with the India debut likely a day later. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, the smartphone may feature a 7,300mAh battery, 165Hz OLED display, and 50MP primary camera. 

Govind Choudhary
Updated26 Oct 2025, 06:55 AM IST
OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor
OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor(Weibo)

The OnePlus 15 is gearing up for its global debut next month, with new leaks hinting at an earlier-than-expected rollout across markets. The smartphone, which will succeed last year’s OnePlus 13, is already confirmed to launch in China on 27 October alongside the OnePlus Ace 6.

OnePlus 15: Global launch tipped for 12 November

According to tipster Paras Guglani, the OnePlus 15 could make its global debut on 12 November, based on a leaked microsite from OnePlus Sweden. The page, which has since been taken down, listed accessories including a OnePlus Everyday Sling Bag and a 120W Dual Port GaN Power Adapter Kit, each priced at SEK 599 (roughly 5,600).

If this timeline holds true, India’s unveiling could follow a day later, on 13 November, in line with a recent report suggesting a near-simultaneous global rollout.

OnePlus 15: India launch

In India, the OnePlus 15 will be available via OnePlus.in and Amazon, according to a microsite that briefly went live earlier this week. While the company has yet to confirm an exact date, the Indian variant is already confirmed to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and run Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

The Chinese version, in contrast, will ship with ColorOS 16, also built on Android 16.

Also Read | OnePlus 15 confirmed to launch in India soon: Expected specs, features

OnePlus 15: Expected pricing and variants

The flagship smartphone is expected to be priced between 70,000 and 75,000 in India. Interestingly, reports suggest the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant may be priced slightly lower than its predecessor. In the UK, the same configuration is tipped to retail at GBP 949 (around 1.11 lakh).

Battery and Charging Enhancements

OnePlus appears to be doubling down on battery performance this year. The OnePlus 15 could feature a 7,300mAh Glacier Battery, a notable upgrade over the previous generation. It will likely support 120W Super Flash Charge and 50W Wireless Flash Charge.

Display and Camera Upgrades

On the display front, the smartphone will likely sport a third-generation 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED panel with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. The camera system is expected to be equally promising, comprising a 50MP Sony main sensor paired with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens capable of 3.5x optical zoom.

Also Read | OnePlus 15 launch imminent in India — leaks reveal key specs and expected price

If the leaks prove accurate, Indian and global fans will not have to wait long — the OnePlus 15 could be on shelves by mid-November 2025.

