OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, Realme GT 8 Pro camera specs surface ahead of launch: Here's what to expect

A new wave of Chinese flagship devices powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor is all set to take the market by storm in the coming months. Much like last year, these devices are expected to make their debut in October in the Chinese market before coming out to global markets in the coming months.

Advertisement

​Ahead of the launch of new phones, tipster Digital Chat Station has given a glimpse at the camera specs of the upcoming devices which, while he doesn't name, are believed to include the OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15 and Redmi K90 Pro.

​Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Phone Camera Specs: ​The tipster says that three of the phones would feature a 50MP 1/1.5-inch main sensor while one device could come with a larger 50MP 1/1.3-inch sensor.

​Meanwhile, the tipster says two of the phones could come with a 50MP 1/2.76-inch sensor while one phone could come with a 50MP 1/1.95-inch sensor and one of the devices could feature a 200MP 1/1.56-inch sensor. The tipster also notes that only one of the four devices will come with support for a telephoto macro lens, but he didn't give specifics about the device. There is also no clarity yet on the ultra-wide angle lenses of the new phones.

Advertisement

​The iQOO 15 is expected to make its China debut on October 15 while the OnePlus 15 could debut on October 27. The OnePlus device could also soon make its debut in India and other global markets. A new report had revealed that the phone is expected to launch on November 13, just days after the China launch and much earlier than the OnePlus 13 launch.

​While camera is definitely likely to be a big selling point for the new phones, the focus this year will likely be on the gaming performances with the new Snapdragon chip onboard. The OnePlus 15 is also coming with a 165Hz display which could provide a better gaming experience on certain games. Meanwhile, the iQOO 15 could also come with a dedicated chip onboard like last year in order to improve the gaming performance.