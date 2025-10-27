OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, Realme GT 8 series and more: 7 Upcoming smartphones expected to debut in November 2025

The month of November is going to be exciting for the tech world as several smartphone brands are gearing up to launch their much-awaited mobiles. From OnePlus to Oppo, the upcoming smartphone lineup is expected to bring a wealth of choices for interested buyers.

Here are some upcoming smartphones expected to debut in November 2025

OnePlus 15 series According to a microsite which has gone live on Amazon, OnePlus is anticipated to launch its OnePlus 15 flagship series next month. The Chinese tech giant has confirmed some key specifications of the device.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 15 will feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, house a 7300 mAh battery and support 120W fast charging. For optics, the device will offer a 50MP triple camera module.

Tipster Paras Guglani suggests that the OnePlus 15 might launch globally on 12 November, citing a leaked OnePlus Sweden microsite. The now-removed page reportedly mentioned accessories such as the OnePlus Everyday Sling Bag and a 120W Dual Port GaN Charger Kit, both priced at SEK 599 (around ₹5,600). If this timeline holds true, India’s unveiling could follow a day later, on 13 November, in line with a recent report suggesting a near-simultaneous global rollout.

OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6

OPPO Find K9 Series Set to debut on 18 November, the OPPO Find K9 Series will likely showcase a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The device is tipped to feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera alongside 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging capabilities.

iQOO 15 Launching globally on 25 November, the iQOO 15 will likely boast a 7000mAh battery supporting 100W wired fast charging. It will feature a triple rear camera system, each sensor offering 50 megapixels of resolution. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

Launching globally on 25 November, the iQOO 15 will likely boast a 7000mAh battery supporting 100W wired fast charging.

Realme GT 8 Pro The Realme GT 8 Pro is anticipated to arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 2K resolution display, and an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate for a flagship-level experience.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is anticipated to arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 2K resolution display, and an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate for a flagship-level experience.