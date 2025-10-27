OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, Realme GT 8 series and more: 7 Upcoming smartphones expected to debut in November 2025

November 2025 is packed with major smartphone launches from brands like OnePlus, OPPO, iQOO, and more. From flagship models with powerful chipsets and high refresh displays to budget-friendly 5G options, buyers can look forward to a diverse lineup of exciting new devices. Check them out.

Govind Choudhary
Updated27 Oct 2025, 11:11 AM IST
OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor
OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor(Weibo)

The month of November is going to be exciting for the tech world as several smartphone brands are gearing up to launch their much-awaited mobiles. From OnePlus to Oppo, the upcoming smartphone lineup is expected to bring a wealth of choices for interested buyers.

Here are some upcoming smartphones expected to debut in November 2025

OnePlus 15 series

According to a microsite which has gone live on Amazon, OnePlus is anticipated to launch its OnePlus 15 flagship series next month. The Chinese tech giant has confirmed some key specifications of the device.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 15 will feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, house a 7300 mAh battery and support 120W fast charging. For optics, the device will offer a 50MP triple camera module.

Tipster Paras Guglani suggests that the OnePlus 15 might launch globally on 12 November, citing a leaked OnePlus Sweden microsite. The now-removed page reportedly mentioned accessories such as the OnePlus Everyday Sling Bag and a 120W Dual Port GaN Charger Kit, both priced at SEK 599 (around 5,600). If this timeline holds true, India’s unveiling could follow a day later, on 13 November, in line with a recent report suggesting a near-simultaneous global rollout.

OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6

OPPO Find K9 Series

Set to debut on 18 November, the OPPO Find K9 Series will likely showcase a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The device is tipped to feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera alongside 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging capabilities.

Also Read | OnePlus 15 India launch date leaked: Expected price, specs, features, and more

iQOO 15

Launching globally on 25 November, the iQOO 15 will likely boast a 7000mAh battery supporting 100W wired fast charging. It will feature a triple rear camera system, each sensor offering 50 megapixels of resolution. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

Realme GT 8 Pro

The Realme GT 8 Pro is anticipated to arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 2K resolution display, and an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate for a flagship-level experience.

Other upcoming releases

In the more affordable range, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to target budget buyers with pricing between 20,000 and 22,000. Meanwhile, the Lava Agni 4 5G will reportedly pack a Dimensity 8350 chipset and a 7000mAh battery, offering solid performance for its class.

Also Read | Realme GT 8 series launching on 21 October: Key specs revealed - All we know yet

