OnePlus 15 launch imminent in India: Expected price, specifications and everything we know so far

OnePlus has begun teasing its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, in India. Expected to debut next month, the device is tipped to featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, 7,300mAh battery, and a 165Hz AMOLED display. Here's everything we know so far.

Govind Choudhary
Updated24 Oct 2025, 06:48 AM IST
OnePlus 15 colour variant
OnePlus 15 colour variant(Oppo)

OnePlus has officially begun teasing the launch of its next-generation flagship, the OnePlus 15, in India. A dedicated microsite for the smartphone has gone live on an e-commerce platform, suggesting that the formal announcement is expected next month. While the company has confirmed the handset’s design and its striking new Sand Storm colour variant, a series of leaks have already offered an early look at what is to come.

OnePlus 15: Expected specifications

Battery

The OnePlus 15 is tipped to house a 7,300mAh battery, a notable leap over most current flagship models from Apple, Samsung, and Google. This substantial increase in capacity could translate to longer battery life. Reports also suggest support for 120W fast charging, potentially allowing the device to power up much faster than its rivals.

You may be interested in

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • Check12GB/16GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage
  • Check6.74-inch Display Size

₹55999

Check Details

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • CheckYellow Glow
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹65999

Get This

Discount

9% OFF

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

  • Checkblack
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹49998

₹54999

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • CheckBlack Velvet
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage
Amazon

₹50999

₹57999

Get This

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹53600

Get This

OnePlus 13 Pro

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB / 1TB Storage

₹79999

Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

  • Checkclassic black and lavender
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB Storage
Amazon

₹89999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹89999

Get This

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • CheckChalk White
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage

₹79999

Check Details

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage

₹23990

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon
OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor

Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15 is confirmed to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a chipset described as the most powerful and efficient currently available. The same processor is expected to power several other upcoming flagship devices, including the iQOO 15 and Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Display

Display upgrades are also on the horizon. The OnePlus 15 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel co-developed with BOE, offering a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, compared to the 120Hz seen on the OnePlus 13. The display may also feature ultra-slim bezels, reportedly just 1.15mm thick, promising a more immersive viewing experience and improved touch responsiveness.

Also Read | OnePlus 15 confirmed to launch in India soon: Expected specs, features

Camera

In terms of photography, the handset is rumoured to include a 50MP triple camera setup, featuring a telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. Given the OnePlus 13’s strong performance in this department, expectations for the OnePlus 15’s imaging capabilities are high.

The company is also said to be introducing a new “Glacier Cooling System”, featuring a larger vapour chamber and a dual-layer capillary structure. Combined with what’s being described as Glacier Supercritical Aerogel, this system is designed to manage heat more efficiently during intensive tasks such as gaming and high-resolution video capture.

Also Read | OxygenOS 16: OnePlus lists all eligible devices for Android 16 update

Expected price

According to tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin), the OnePlus 15’s 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant could be priced at GBP 949 (approximately 1,11,000).

However, in India, the base model is rumoured to launch between 70,000 and 75,000, making it a competitive offering in the premium smartphone category.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsOnePlus 15 launch imminent in India: Expected price, specifications and everything we know so far
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.