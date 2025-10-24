OnePlus 15 launch imminent in India: Expected price, specifications and everything we know so far

OnePlus has officially begun teasing the launch of its next-generation flagship, the OnePlus 15, in India. A dedicated microsite for the smartphone has gone live on an e-commerce platform, suggesting that the formal announcement is expected next month. While the company has confirmed the handset’s design and its striking new Sand Storm colour variant, a series of leaks have already offered an early look at what is to come.

OnePlus 15: Expected specifications Battery The OnePlus 15 is tipped to house a 7,300mAh battery, a notable leap over most current flagship models from Apple, Samsung, and Google. This substantial increase in capacity could translate to longer battery life. Reports also suggest support for 120W fast charging, potentially allowing the device to power up much faster than its rivals.

OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor

Performance Under the hood, the OnePlus 15 is confirmed to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a chipset described as the most powerful and efficient currently available. The same processor is expected to power several other upcoming flagship devices, including the iQOO 15 and Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Display Display upgrades are also on the horizon. The OnePlus 15 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel co-developed with BOE, offering a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, compared to the 120Hz seen on the OnePlus 13. The display may also feature ultra-slim bezels, reportedly just 1.15mm thick, promising a more immersive viewing experience and improved touch responsiveness.

Camera In terms of photography, the handset is rumoured to include a 50MP triple camera setup, featuring a telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. Given the OnePlus 13’s strong performance in this department, expectations for the OnePlus 15’s imaging capabilities are high.

The company is also said to be introducing a new “Glacier Cooling System”, featuring a larger vapour chamber and a dual-layer capillary structure. Combined with what’s being described as Glacier Supercritical Aerogel, this system is designed to manage heat more efficiently during intensive tasks such as gaming and high-resolution video capture.

Expected price According to tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin), the OnePlus 15’s 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant could be priced at GBP 949 (approximately ₹1,11,000).

