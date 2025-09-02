OnePlus 15 leak: Bold new design, massive battery and a mystery missing model?

A leaked image has offered the possible first glimpse of the anticipated OnePlus 15, suggesting significant design changes alongside fresh details on its configurations. The render, shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, points to a redesigned rear camera system and a choice of new finishes.

What to expect The image indicates that the upcoming model will likely move away from the circular rear camera module that has appeared on several of its predecessors, including the OnePlus 13. Instead, the OnePlus 15’s leaked render shows a square-shaped camera island with rounded edges. The module is expected to house three sensors, aligning with earlier reports that the company planned to abandon the circular design in favour of a more angular layout.

Notably, the handset's colourways are said to include Black, Purple, and Titanium. In terms of performance options, the OnePlus 15 could launch with 12GB RAM paired with 256GB or 512GB storage or 16GB RAM with either 256GB or 512 GB storage. A higher-end model featuring 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage has also been tipped.

Benchmark listings have already linked the device to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, also referred to as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. If accurate, the chipset would place the phone among the leading flagships expected later this year.

Reports further suggest the device is expected to carry a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and support for up to 165Hz refresh rate. Battery capacity could exceed 7,000mAh, with 100W wired fast charging likely included.

