OnePlus 15 live image leak shows bold new design, confirmed to come with Android 16

OnePlus is said to launch its new flagship device, the OnePlus 15, later in the year. While a number of leaks are swirling around the new device, a purported image of the OnePlus 15 is now circulating on social media, showcasing a new design language and a new colorway.

​According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the leaked image is certainly of the OnePlus 15 from the Elite Gaming League Finals in China.

​The leaked image shows a very similar design to the OnePlus 13s, with a squarish camera module featuring two main sensors in a pill-shaped module and a third sensor placed above the LED flash.

OnePlus 13s comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor

​Earlier leaks had hinted at the OnePlus 15 coming in purple, titanium, and black color variants, but the new photo shows the new OnePlus flagship in a bold white color option.

​The phone is also said to be among the first wave of Android flagships likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the new Qualcomm mobile flagship that will be launched later this month.

​The OnePlus 15 could come with a 6.78-inch LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution (a downgrade from the QHD+ resolution on the OnePlus 13), along with a 165Hz refresh rate.

​If leaks are to be believed, the OnePlus 15 could come with a 7,000mAh battery (up from 6,000 mAh on the OnePlus 13), with support for 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

​On the camera front, the OnePlus 15 is expected to come with a 50MP triple-camera setup as last year, with the telephoto lens supporting 3x optical zoom.

​Unlike the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 15 will not come with Hasselblad branding and will instead use an in-house engine called the DetailMax Engine. Whether that will be a good thing or a bad thing will only be revealed once the new phone launches in a couple of months.