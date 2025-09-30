OnePlus 15 unboxing video goes live ahead of launch: Specs, design, and colour variant revealed

OnePlus's latest flagship, the OnePlus 15, was unveiled at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit a few days earlier, and since then there has been a lot of excitement around the upcoming flagship. Just a few days ago, a review of the OnePlus 15 went live on YouTube, which shared the phone's GeekBench and 3DMark scores.

​Now, we have a full-fledged unboxing video of the OnePlus 15, straight from the company's China President, Louis Lee. The video was uploaded by Lee on his Weibo account, showing the phone in the new Sand Storm color variant.

​Inside the box, we are shown there is a white charging brick with the signature red USB-C cable, a SIM ejector tool, and a color-matched case.

​The new color variant was also shown on the company's official Weibo handle. The video gives a clearer glimpse at both the front and back design of the OnePlus 15, which features a OnePlus 13s-like squarish camera module and a Plus key in place of the iconic alert slider. The volume rockers and power button continue to be on the right-hand side of the device.

​OnePlus 15: What we know so far ​OnePlus earlier confirmed that the phone will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It is also going to run a 165Hz display, which could have a big impact on upgrading the device's gaming performance.

​OnePlus has also announced the end of its camera lens partnership with Hasselblad, and the company will now use its own DetailMax image engine.

​The device will run on ColorOS in China, while the global variant should come running OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16. While OnePlus hasn't announced a confirmed launch date for the OnePlus 15, the likely launch date is expected to be October 27 in China.

​As for the India launch, users will likely have to wait for a couple of months, as OnePlus usually debuts its flagship models in early January.

​Leaks suggest that the phone will come with a 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display. It is also said to come with support for LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

