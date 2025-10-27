OnePlus 15 vs iQOO 15: Which Chinese flagship offers better value? Price, specs and more compared

OnePlus has launched its latest flagship in China, the OnePlus 15, and the phone is confirmed to be making its debut in India soon. Just a few days ago, iQOO had also launched its flagship device in its home country with similar specifications, including the same processor. So, how does the iQOO 15 fare against the OnePlus 15? Which phone has the upper edge on paper? Let's find out in this comparison.

​iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15 Display: ​The iQOO 15 comes with a 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The phone packs 6,000 nits of peak brightness and 2,600 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM).

​The OnePlus 15, on the other hand, features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. OnePlus does not specify the phone's peak brightness, but the display is capable of going up to 1,800 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM).

​The OnePlus 15 does lose a point by having a smaller and slightly lower-resolution display. However, the OnePlus 15 also comes with a higher refresh rate panel, which comes in handy during gaming sessions. OnePlus says that it is not possible to put more than a 1.5K resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 15 also packs thinner bezels all around the device.

​Performance: ​Both the OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15 are powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. However, both of them have separate chips inside as well to improve gaming performance.

​The iQOO 15 packs a Q3 gaming chip, while the OnePlus 15 uses a G2 gaming network chip. How the two chips perform can only be gauged based on real-world performance. For now, both phones are tied in the performance department.

​Camera: ​The iQOO 15 and OnePlus 15 both feature a 50MP triple rear camera setup on the back and a 32MP shooter on the front. On paper, the iQOO 15 seems to have a slightly bigger primary sensor than the OnePlus 15, but with OnePlus ditching Hasselblad for its in-house DetailMax Engine, the real test of the two devices can only be gauged via a detailed comparison.

​Battery and Software: ​The iQOO 15 comes with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 40W of wireless charging. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15 comes with a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

​The iQOO 15 will come with the new OriginOS 6 UI, while the OnePlus 15 will run on OxygenOS 16, both of them being based on Android 16. Historically, OnePlus has had an edge in the UI department, but iQOO is also said to have made significant improvements this time.

​While the new features of OxygenOS 16 are certainly tempting, the main potential dealbreaker for users could be if iQOO still continues to have ads and significant bloatware on its flagship.

​Price: ​Surprisingly, the OnePlus 15 starts at a lower price point than the iQOO 15 this year. The OnePlus flagship begins at a price of CNY 3,999 in China, while the iQOO 15 begins at CNY 4,199 for the same 12GB RAM/256GB model.

​In India, the OnePlus 13 began at a price of ₹69,999, while the iQOO 13 began at ₹54,999. It remains to be seen if the equation would continue to be this lopsided during their respective launches in November.

​Where do the two phones stand? ​The OnePlus 15 definitely holds an edge on paper with its thinner bezels, higher refresh rate display, larger battery, faster charging, and a fluid OxygenOS 16. However, the iQOO 15 is not too far behind either and is even leading the OnePlus 15 in some areas, like having a larger camera sensor and a higher-resolution display.

​The pricing will be a key factor to decide which phone will take the crown for the best affordable Chinese flagship this year.