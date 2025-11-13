OnePlus 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 7,300mAh battery launched: Price, specs and more

OnePlus 15 has made its debut in India with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, becoming the first phone in the country to power the Qualcomm's mobile chipset. The phone will compete against the likes of Oppo Find X9, Vivo X300, Realme GT 8 Pro and iQOO 15 - all of which will launch in India in the next few weeks.

OnePlus 15 price: OnePlus 15 is priced at ₹72,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹75,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant. As part of the launch offer, OnePlus is offering an instant discount for HDFC bank card holders, taking the effective price of the phone to ₹68,999 and ₹75,999 respectively.

The phone comes in three colour variants: Absolute Black, Sand Storm and Misty Purple.

OnePlus 15 will go on sale in India at 8pm from Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, its own app and website, and the company's Experience Stores.

OnePlus has also announced special offers for the OnePlus 15 during the early sale from 13 to 16 November. The company will offer OnePlus Nord Buds during the first three days with the purchase of OnePlus 15.

Moreover, existing OnePlus users can have trade-in credit of up to ₹4,000 if they buy the OnePlus 15 by the end of the first sale month.

OnePlus 15 specifications: OnePlus 15 features a 6.78 inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with 1,800 nits of peak brightness and 165Hz refresh rate. The resolution is a let down from the QHD panel on the OnePlus 13 but OnePlus says it had to make that compromise in order to accomodate the higher 165Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with Adreno 840 GPU. It comes with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. There is also a dedcated touch response chip inside the phone to help deliver ht 3,200Hz sampling rate. There is another dedicated Wi-Fi chip that helps deliver stable, long-range connectivity.

The new OnePlus device runs on its OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, and comes with several new AI-powered features including Plus Mind integration with Google Gemini. OnePlus has promised 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches for the OnePlus 15.

As for optics, the OnePlus 15 packs a triple 50MP camera setup on the rear. This includes a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor with a 116-degree field of view, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera capable of 3.5x optical and 7x digital lossless zoom. On the front, the OnePlus 15 houses a 32MP Sony IMX709 RGBW selfie camera with autofocus.

OnePlus 15 comes with a massive 7,300mAh dual-cell battery with support for 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.