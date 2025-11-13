OnePlus 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC launching in India today: How to watch live-stream and what to expect?

OnePlus 15 is launching in India today with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and OxygenOS 16 UI. The phone comes with a triple camera setup, 7,300mAh battery, 120W wired fast charging and 50W of wireless charging.

Aman Gupta
Updated13 Nov 2025, 04:37 PM IST
OnePlus 15 features a triple camera setup
OnePlus 15 features a triple camera setup

OnePlus is launching its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India and other global markets today. The phone has been confirmed to come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will be the first device in India to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship mobile processor.

Also Read | OnePlus 13 review: The best flagship experience under ₹70,000

OnePlus 15: What's confirmed so far?

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will feature a 165Hz LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. The phone will also come with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69k certification for water and dust resistance.

The Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will come with a 3,200Hz touch-sampling rate. It will also pack an independent Wi-Fi chip and a touch-response chip.

The OnePlus 15 will pack a 7,300mAh battery, a massive leap from the 6,000mAh battery found on its predecessor. There will be support for 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 15 in Absolute Black colour variant

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will come with a 50MP triple-camera setup with its DetailMax Engine, the company's new imaging system after the end of the Hasselblad partnership.

The company has already confirmed that OnePlus 15 will be the first device to come running on OxygenOS 16. Apart from new animations and lock-screen customisations, the update also brings in Google Gemini connectivity with Plus Mind, where users can ask the AI assistant about their memories stored in Plus Mind.

The OnePlus 15 also ditches the Alert Slider on its predecessor in favour of the Plus Key, a multi-functional key that triggers the Plus Mind or can be used to set various actions.

OnePlus 15: When and where to watch?

The OnePlus 15 launch event will begin at 7:00pm India time. It can be watched via OnePlus's social media handles and its website. In order to cut down the hassle, we have also embedded a direct streaming link for the event below.

OnePlus 15 sale and launch offers

OnePlus has already announced that the OnePlus will go on sale in India at 8pm from Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, its own app and website, and the company's Experience Stores.

OnePlus has also announced special offers for the OnePlus 15 during the early sale from 13 to 16 November. The company will offer OnePlus Nord Buds during the first three days with the purchase of a OnePlus 15.

Moreover, existing OnePlus users can have trade-in credit of up to 4,000 if they buy the OnePlus 15 by the end of the first sale month.

