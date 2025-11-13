OnePlus 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC launching in India today: How to watch live-stream and what to expect?

OnePlus is launching its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India and other global markets today. The phone has been confirmed to come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will be the first device in India to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship mobile processor.

Advertisement

OnePlus 15: What's confirmed so far? OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will feature a 165Hz LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. The phone will also come with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69k certification for water and dust resistance.

The Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will come with a 3,200Hz touch-sampling rate. It will also pack an independent Wi-Fi chip and a touch-response chip.

The OnePlus 15 will pack a 7,300mAh battery, a massive leap from the 6,000mAh battery found on its predecessor. There will be support for 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 15 in Absolute Black colour variant

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will come with a 50MP triple-camera setup with its DetailMax Engine, the company's new imaging system after the end of the Hasselblad partnership.

Advertisement

The company has already confirmed that OnePlus 15 will be the first device to come running on OxygenOS 16. Apart from new animations and lock-screen customisations, the update also brings in Google Gemini connectivity with Plus Mind, where users can ask the AI assistant about their memories stored in Plus Mind.

The OnePlus 15 also ditches the Alert Slider on its predecessor in favour of the Plus Key, a multi-functional key that triggers the Plus Mind or can be used to set various actions.

OnePlus 15: When and where to watch? The OnePlus 15 launch event will begin at 7:00pm India time. It can be watched via OnePlus's social media handles and its website. In order to cut down the hassle, we have also embedded a direct streaming link for the event below.

Advertisement

OnePlus 15 sale and launch offers OnePlus has already announced that the OnePlus will go on sale in India at 8pm from Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, its own app and website, and the company's Experience Stores.

Advertisement

OnePlus has also announced special offers for the OnePlus 15 during the early sale from 13 to 16 November. The company will offer OnePlus Nord Buds during the first three days with the purchase of a OnePlus 15.