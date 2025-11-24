OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 launching in India on 17 December: Expected price, specs and more

OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming model in the OnePlus 15 series, the OnePlus 15R, will be launching in India and other global markets on 17 December. The Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed that it will be launching the OnePlus Pad Go 2, its latest budget flagship in India, on the same date.

OnePlus 15R: What is confirmed so far? OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will come in two colourways: Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze. The phone will also get the same IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings as the OnePlus 15, meaning the phone should potentially be able to handle being submerged in water along with cold/hot water jets in any direction for 30 minutes.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: What's confirmed? OnePlus Pad Go 2 will come to India in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift colour options. The tablet is also confirmed to come with 5G support to allow users access to high-speed internet on the go.

The tablet will also come with an option for a new OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo for taking notes, sketching and other productivity-related tasks. The company is positioning the tablet as a ‘perfect companion for students and working professionals.’

The teaser image by OnePlus shows that the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will come with a single rear camera setup at the back, just like its predecessor.

View full Image OnePlus Pad Go

OnePlus 15R: Expected specifications OnePlus was earlier tipped to bring the OnePlus 15R as the rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6 that launched in China a few weeks back. However, recent leaks show that the company may make a few important changes to the Indian variant of the flagship killer model.

For instance, leaks suggest that the OnePlus 15R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor that could soon be introduced by Qualcomm. In contrast, the OnePlus Ace 6 launched in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the flagship chipset from last year.

Meanwhile, the Ace 6 also came with a 50MP primary camera with OIS along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. However, the OnePlus 15R is tipped to come with a dual 50MP camera setup on the back.

Other specs of the Ace 6 are likely to apply to the OnePlus 15R as well. This could translate into the phone coming with a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone could come with a 7,800mAh battery and support for 120W wired fast charging.