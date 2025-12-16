Subscribe

OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 launching in India tomorrow: How to watch live-stream, expected price, specs and more

OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be debuting in India on 17 December. The 15R will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, 7,400mAh battery and a 32MP selfie shooter.

Aman Gupta
Updated16 Dec 2025, 07:26 PM IST
OnePlus 15R and Pad Go 2 will launch in India on 17 December
OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus Pad 15R and OnePlus Pad Go at the company’s upcoming launch event on 17 December, i.e. tomorrow. The Chinese smartphone maker has also shared several features of the new devices ahead of their official unveiling in Bengaluru.

Where to watch live stream?

OnePlus’s latest launch event will be streamed at 7 PM India time, or 8:30 AM EST. The event will be live streamed on the OnePlus India YouTube channel. We have embedded the live-streaming link to make it easier to follow the launch event.

OnePlus 15R: What’s confirmed so far?

OnePlus 15R has been confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, up from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 seen on its predecessor. The phone will also come with a dedicated Wi-Fi chip and a Touch Response Chip.

The upcoming device will sport a 1.5K 165Hz AMOLED display, similar to the OnePlus 15. However, it is likely that the 15R could feature an LTPS panel instead of the LTPO panel seen on the flagship device.

The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will come with a 7,400mAh battery, up from the 6,000mAh unit on the 13R. OnePlus has also confirmed that the device will feature a 32MP selfie shooter on the front with autofocus support.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 confirmed specifications:

OnePlus Pad Go 2 will come with a 12.1-inch display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and 284 pixels per inch. The budget tablet will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor based on a 4nm process.

The Pad Go 2 will pack a massive 10,050mAh battery with support for SUPERVOOC wired fast charging. The tablet will also come with stylus support. OnePlus is also offering 5G support on the Shadow Black variant.

OnePlus lines up Pad Go 2 with Android 16. (OnePlus)

OnePlus Pad Go 2 expected price:

OnePlus Pad Go was launched in India at a starting price of 19,999. The upcoming tablet is likely to be launched in a similar price range. However, the recent memory chip price hike could lead to a slight increase in the price of the budget tablet.

OnePlus 15R expected price range:

OnePlus 13R launched in India at a price of 42,999, and the 15R could be priced in the same bracket as well. However, leaks suggest that the phone could see a slight price hike, meaning it could start around the 45,000 price point.

 
 
