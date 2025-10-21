OnePlus 15R full specifications leaked ahead of launch: here's what to expect

​OnePlus is all set to launch its latest flagship device, the OnePlus 15, in the Chinese market on October 27. Following its usual protocol, OnePlus is also launching the OnePlus Ace 6 along with its flagship device.

​The Ace 6 is likely to be rebranded as the OnePlus 15R in global markets, including India.

​While OnePlus has already revealed more or less all the specifications of the OnePlus 15, the same cannot be said about the Ace 6/15R. However, we have a new leak from Weibo, which gives us an idea as to what to expect from the upcoming device.

​OnePlus 15R leaked specifications: ​The OnePlus 15R is said to come with a 6.83-inch 1.5K Pro XDR LTPS AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to come with Dolby Vision support along with 2160Hz PWM dimming. It could feature a global peak brightness of 1,800 nits and a manual peak brightness of 800 nits.

​For the unversed, global peak brightness refers to the maximum brightness your phone can hit when auto-brightness is on, while manual peak brightness is what you get when you slide the brightness bar all the way up yourself. Both of these are different from the standard peak brightness, which simply measures the brightest point on the display under ideal conditions.

​As for charging, the OnePlus 15R is expected to come with a 7,800mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. If this turns out to be true, OnePlus could once again be opting for a bigger battery on the R variant but without the wireless charging support.

​As for optics, the phone is said to come with a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The leaker did not share any details about the phone's selfie shooter.

OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6

​In any case, take this camera leak with a pinch of salt. Since the OnePlus 13R came with an ultra-wide angle and telephoto lens along with the primary shooter, it is hard to see OnePlus downgrading from there this year.

​OnePlus has previously confirmed that the Ace 6 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and the tipster says that it will be paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The leak also suggests that there could be up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage variants.